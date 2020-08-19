Police lights on road stock image
MGN

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday morning, police responded to an alleged shooting at 2nd Avenue and Division.

Police said that when they got there, the woman said she'd actually had a firecracker thrown at her. Police say they examined her wounds and didn't believe her. 

They actually believed she was shot by a pellet gun, but according to police, the woman wouldn't cooperate. Police ended up letting the woman go because she refused medical attention.

