SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Police are searching for a man who fled the scene of a crash he did not cause in Spokane Valley.
An SUV was driving eastbound on Liberty Avenue when it was t-boned at the intersection at N Bessie Road.
The SUV flipped onto its side as a result of the crash.
The passenger of the car that caused the crash then fled on foot from the scene.
Police believe they know who that man is and there is an active warrant for his arrest.
The occupants of the SUV, a woman and child were not seriously injured, but were taken to the hospital to get checked out.
The woman driving the vehicle that caused the crash will be cited, police say.