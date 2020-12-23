Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Gracie Smith, who is reported as a runaway on Wednesday Dec. 23.
Smith has blue eyes and burgundy/black hair. She was last seen wearing a stocking cap, dark sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
She was last seen in the Sprague area just after midnight the morning of Dec. 23.
The Sheriff's office is asking anyone who had contact with Gracie or know her current location, to please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501.
