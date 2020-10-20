SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for two suspects after a group of men assaulted construction workers in Kendall Yards, sending one of them to the hospital.
According to Spokane Police, the construction workers started recording three men as they knocked over Lime scooters. The group of men noticed and threatened to shoot them.
The suspects started throwing rocks at the construction workers, hitting one of the workers in the back of the head.
The construction worker was transported to the hospital and the suspects fled the scene.
Spokane Police caught up to the group of men near Main Avenue and Monroe Street.
One of the suspects, 18-year-old Anthony Statton, stomped on an officer's foot and kicked him in the leg before being taken into custody. Stratton was booked into the Spokane County Jail.
SPD said the other two men involved have not been located. If you have information about the suspects, call 509-456-2233.
