SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman near 3rd and Jefferson in downtown Spokane, and then fled on foot.
Police say that they received reports of a woman who had been assaulted and was laying in the street. When police arrived they say they found the woman lying in the road being tended to by people nearby.
First responders immediately provided medical aid and transported her to the hospital. It is unclear the extent of the woman's injuries, but police say that they seemed very serious when they arrived. KHQ crews were on scene shortly after the incident occurred and could identify a pool of what appeared to be blood in the area of where the woman was laying.
Police said that the man reportedly fled on foot after the assault and officers are now searching for him in the area.
Part of Jefferson is blocked off due to the investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.