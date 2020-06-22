This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, June 22, 9:30 am:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has released more details following a string of car fires in North Spokane.
According to the Fire Department, crews responded to five separate reports of fire between 2:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22.
The first was reported at 2:30 a.m. near Division and Crown where two vehicles were on fire. The second incident was reported at 3:34 a.m. and was near the 200 block of Crown where another two vehicles and a shed were on fire. At 3:38 a.m., one vehicle was extinguished by security at NorthTown Mall. At 3:40 a.m., police and firefighters found a small fire a the Bank of America at Division and Wellesley and at the Body by Diju on Division.
There were no injuries reported to citizens, police officers or firefighters during these incidents.
A total of six vehicles, one shed and two structures were involved.
The Fire Department is calling the nature of these fires incendiary and they remain under investigation.
Update, June 22, 7:30 am:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for an arsonist after several cars were burned in North Spokane.
The incidents appeared to happen around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22. One victim even captured a suspect on surveillance footage using a piece of cardboard to light her car on fire.
Police say they do have a suspect but have not yet released an official description.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews started off their Monday morning responding to a series of car fires.
At least seven vehicles just north of Northtown Mall were left smoldering as the sun began to rise on June 22.
A witness reported seeing the flames between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. before finding a neighbor's truck and his own truck on fire. He also reportedly found cans of WD-40 at the scene.
About a block away, two more burnt cars were also found. The owner of one of those cars also captured the incident on surveillance camera. Footage reportedly showed a woman lighting a cardboard box on fire before placing it on top of one of the cars.
Also nearby, several U-Haul trucks also caught on fire Monday morning. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in conjunction with these incidents.
