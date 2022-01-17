SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are searching for male who stabbed a man and woman Sunday night at the Cheap Gas station on W. Frederick Ave & N. Monroe St.
Witness reports said it started with an argument between two females and escalated when both of their boyfriends became involved.
One of the males took out a knife and swung it at the other couple, stabbing a male and female causing non-fatal injuries. The press release from police does not clarify which couple the female victim was a part of.
The male suspect has not been found. Police are investigating the incident.