SPOKANE Wash - Police report that 62-year-old Norene A. Rothe was last seen on October 6th when she left her north Spokane home.
Family and law enforcement are concerned as it is unknown if she possesses her medication.
She is described with long red hair and blue eyes, is 5’5, and weighs between 150-165 pounds. Her clothing is unknown but she may be carrying a white purse.
Spokane Police are asking everyone to be watchful and assist us in locating Rothe.
If you see her please call crime check as soon as possible at (509) 456-2233.
