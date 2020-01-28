QUINCY, Wash. - The Quincy Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 61-year-old man who reportedly walked away from his assisted living facility Monday evening.
QPD says officers were notified by MACC dispatch that Charles McKinney left the Cambridge assisted living facility at 301 H St. SE between 2-5 p.m. Monday and hasn't returned.
According to QPD, McKinney has been diagnosed with mental health issues and has acquaintances in the Moses Lake area. Police added that while he has a history of walking away from the facility, it is important that they find him during the winter conditions.
McKinney is described as a white male, 5’09”, approximately 155 pounds, wearing jeans and black Carhartt style jacket.
If you see McKinney or have information to his whereabouts please contact MACC Dispatch (509)762-1160 or (509)787-2222. Contact Detective Poldervart, case 20QU0204.
