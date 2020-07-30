SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect from a stabbing in Spokane Valley Thursday morning.
The Spokane Valley Police Department confirmed a stabbing occurred in the area of Cherry St. and Pines Rd near the Cherry Bluff & Cherry Ridge Apartments, where there is a heavy law enforcement presence and K9 units searching.
According to preliminary information from police, they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting a man being stabbed or cut with a wedged weapon.
Police say the man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The two men appeared to know each other, and the suspect ran off.
A perimeter is being set up in the area and Air One has been deployed.
The suspect has yet to be located Thursday morning, but police say there is no danger to the public. No description of a suspect has been released yet and police say the stabbing doesn't appear to be random.
A portion of N. Cherry St. is blocked.
Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel will remain at the scene for much of Thursday to collect evidence.
