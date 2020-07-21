AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Authorities are alerting the public that a wanted suspect could be in the Airway Heights area after fleeing from police.
The Airway Heights Police Department says 47-year-old Ryannon Hodges is possibly on foot in the area after jumping out of a moving vehicle when he noticed police were approaching him.
The unoccupied vehicle crashed into a fence, but police say fortunately no one was injured.
Hodges is described as: 6’01”, 200 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone who may see him is asked to call 911 or Crime Check immediately.
