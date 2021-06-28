BONNER COUNTY, ID- The suspect in a non-fatal shooting that happened in Priest River Sunday is on the loose, and considered armed and dangerous according to police.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says that they, along with the Priest River Police Department, responded to a shooting at the 17000 block of Dufort Road in Priest River Sunday night for a shooting.
The woman who called police said that her husband had just been shot by an unknown male after he asked to use their phone. The victim of the shooting, identified as Arthur Neal Leen of Priest River, was taken to Newport Hospital and later Providence Sacred Heart with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a white male between 35 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, shorts, and a baseball cap. He was driving a grey single cab short bed pickup.
The suspect was last seen driving westbound on Dufort Road near the Priest River bridge. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the suspect or the vehicle description, call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.