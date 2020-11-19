A shooting happened overnight at the Centennial Hotel in downtown Spokane that left two people in the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around midnight and the shooter still hasn't been found.
Police said they don't think this shooting was random.
Police got to the hotel fast and closed off the Washington bridge so ambulances could help the victims quick. Meanwhile, police said the shooter took off.
Major Crimes is investigating while police can search for the shooter. There's no description of the shooter available yet.
The two men who were shot were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
