Police searching for suspect who stole cash boxes from Airway Heights restaurant

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police are looking for a suspect who stole two cash boxes from a local restaurant.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the suspect went into the El Comalon Restaurant on January 21 and stole the boxes.
The amount of money involved in the case makes the crime a felony, according to police. The suspect was driving a mid-90s Honda Accord.
Anyone who thinks they might know the suspect is asked to please call or text Officer Langan at (509)904-5355 or email at clangan@cawh.org and reference case #2020-84000499.
Pictures of the suspect and his vehicle can be viewed here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.