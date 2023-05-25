SPOKANE, Wash. — The SWAT incident has ended and both suspects are still on the loose.
Updated: May 25, at 3 p.m.
Two suspects are barricaded inside a building after robbing a woman at gunpoint in downtown Spokane, according to police.
A spokesperson with the Spokane Police Department said officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the corner of First Avenue and Division Street around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
The victim told police a man with a handgun and a woman who accompanied him stole her bag and ran into the building.
Police said hostage negotiators and SWAT teams are working to end the situation peacefully and get the suspects out of the building.
Several nearby areas, including a school and a church, are on lockdown as a precaution. Frontier Behavioral Health shared on Facebook it locked down its main campus in the area due to the standoff.