This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Following the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13, investigators have been working around the clock to find the suspect and bring closure to the families.
Moscow Police Department (MPD), Idaho State Police (ISP), Latah County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) have all dedicated resources to the investigation, and more than 113 pieces of physical evidence have been collected and taken to the ISP crime lab, around 4,000 crime scene photos are collected, three-dimensional scans of the residence were developed, and 488 digital submissions have been submitted to the FBI tip site. ISP forensic scientists and technicians have worked hundreds of hours as well.
No new information has been released to the public regarding the findings of the investigation, and there remains no named suspect, no arrests, and no weapon found. However, MPD has shared a number of rumors and unrelated crimes that have been called in and seeks to dispel some of the misinformation.
"There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts," they said. "We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress."
Official releases can be found HERE as they are published. Included on the page are answers to a number of frequently asked questions, including whether reports of a skinned dog or a stalker are verified.
Specific rumors MPD addresses include:
- There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon. While these cases share similarities with the King Street homicides, there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related
- Detectives are aware of a Latah County Sheriff’s Office incident of the report of a skinned dog but do not believe there is any evidence to support it is related to this incident. Contact Latah County Sheriff’s Office for further details.
- Detectives are also aware of a Moscow Police incident of the report of deceased animals left on a resident’s property. This was determined to be wildlife activity and not related to the murders.
- Online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate.
- The identity of the 911 caller has not been released.
MPD has also ruled out the following suspects:
- Two surviving roommates
- Male in the Grub Truck surveillance video
- Private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on Nov. 13
- The male Kaylee and Madison called numerous times during the early morning hours of Nov. 13
- Any individual at the residence when 911 was called
Reports of a potential stalker of Kaylee Goncalves have been extensively investigated, but MPD has not been able to verify or identify a stalker. Anyone with information about a potential stalker or related unusual incident is asked to contact the tipline.
MPD also wishes to address the sense of unease and fear within the community. In the two weeks since the students were found, the department has received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests for welfare checks of loved ones. For comparison, the department received 70 and 18 requests respectively for all of October.
Officers responding to life-safety and emergency incidents have found the concerned party has called the friend or family member before notifying police. They would like to remind the community to call 911 first in emergencies, where minutes could make all the difference. For non-emergency incidents, call 208-882-2677 instead.
Finally, U of I is hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, November 30th, to honor the memory of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee. The vigil begins at 5 p.m.
U of I Boise will also host a vigil at 5 p.m. PST in front of the Water Center at the corner of Front St. and Broadway Ave.
The community is encouraged to come, light a candle, turn on stadium lights, or hold a moment of silence. To connect with the Vandal family on social media, use #VandalStrong or tag @uidaho.
If you wish to support current students during this crisis, you may do so through the Bruce and Kathy Pitman Emergency Fund. This fund provides financial assistance to U of I students who are experiencing emergency situations and has been activated to assist students in the past few days.
The Sigma Chi Foundation has created the Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of Ethan’s life. Donations are welcome.