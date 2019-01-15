Law enforcement in Bonners Ferry and Boundary County are looking for information after Naples Elementary School was broken into Monday night.
Naples Elementary School said in a Facebook post that they have contacted law enforcement and taken precautions to further reinforce the safety of the building and students.
The school says funds for the students' Schweitzer ski field trip and student council were stolen, along with other items.
The school released several photos of the intruders from surveillance footage. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is encouraged to contact the Bonners Ferry Police Department.