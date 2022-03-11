SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was reportedly injured by accident by neighbors shooting at targets Friday afternoon.
Spokane County deputies were called to the 6800 block of S. Assembly Road around 2:00 p.m. The caller told them her husband was outside while the neighbors practiced shooting targets and that she believed he was accidentally shot.
When deputies arrived, they found the man with an injury to his upper torso. He was conscious and alert and received medical treatment on the scene before being taken to the hospital.
Deputies and detectives are still investigating to find out exactly what occurred.