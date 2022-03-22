SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police arrested a mother and a 15-year-old who are suspected in a drive-by shooting last Thursday in the 5300 block of N. Stevens.
Officers responding to the shooting gathered that a vehicle had made two passes by the residence, shooting from inside the vehicle both times.
No one was injured but the house and a car were struck.
The victims led officers to a house in the 2400 block of N. Hogan Street after telling them they had an ongoing conflict with the residents there. That's where they found the suspect vehicle occupied by 36-year-old Danielle Anderson and six underage people, some of them are Anderson's children. One of the juveniles had a handgun in their backpack.
Upon further investigation, police discovered that juveniles from the same address had been arrested earlier in the day for a series of assaults involving the victims of the drive-by.
Police also found that the same car had been known to drive around with the juveniles and that they would get out and assault victims.
Anderson was arrested for drive-by shooting and reckless endangerment. The 15-year-old for unlawful possession of a firearm.