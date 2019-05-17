5-15-19 UPDATE:
SPOKANE, WA - An arrest was made on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Daniel S. Rice on May 3.
37-year old Courtney Sing is being charged with rendering criminal assistance in the first degree, as well as third degree assault for kicking an officer.
According to police, Clark asked Sing to drive from Spokane to pick him up in the Tri-Cities.
Court documents also show Sing did not know about the shooting when she went to pick up Clark.
Once in the car Clark told her someone shot at him so he shot back.
They then drove back to Spokane. Sing says she took Clark to go buy a cell phone and he took off after that and hasn't seen him since.
Police said they tried to cooperate with Sing to locate Clark's whereabouts, but she failed to comply, withholding information, leading to her arrest. Police also obtained a warrant to search her phone.
Clark still has not been located.
5-8-19 UPDATE:
RICHLAND, WA - A suspect has been named in the Friday night fatal shooting of 30-year-old Daniel Rice. Richland Police are now looking for a Kyle Anthony Johnson-Clark for first degree murder of Rice.
On Friday, May 3 at about 8:36 p.m., Richland Police responded to a shots fired call at the apartments at 1622 Jadwin Avenue and found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, later identified as Rice. He later died at Kadlec from his injuries. Witnesses say the suspect ran away down Jadwin Avenue towards Chief Joseph Middle School before getting into a dark colored car.
Court documents state that on Saturday, May 4, officers spoke with a woman who said that her sister's boyfriend, Kyle Anthony Johnson-Clark called her around the time of the shooting and asked for a ride from Chief Joseph Middle School. The woman picked up Kyle and gave him a ride to Snider Boat Launch at Leslie Groves Park, where officers later searched and found a partially loaded black 9mm handgun in the water that had the same ammunition as the empty cases found at the scene.
On Saturday morning, when the woman learned a homicide had happened the night before, she realized the timing was around the same time she picked Kyle up from the school and prompted her to report what she knew.
Court documents state officers also spoke with the sister on Saturday, who confirmed she had a relationship with the victim, Rice, and that they used methamphetamine while she was dating Kyle. She said she felt Rice was stalking her, and when she saw Rice in the parking lot of her sister's apartment, she told Kyle that Rice was outside, and told officers that Kyle grabbed a black handgun and went downstairs. A short time later she said she heard two gunshots and looked out a window to see Rice trying to walk away from Kyle when Kyle shot him numerous times. Rice fell to the ground and Kyle left the area.
Richland Police state that Kyle has extensive weapons convictions from other jurisdictions.
5-4-19 UPDATE:
RICHLAND, WA - The man who was shot Friday night in Richland has been pronounced dead. 30-year-old Daniel S. Rice of West Richland passed away last night due to injuries sustained from the shooting.
Richland Police responded to several calls from people in the Jadwin Ave. Van Giesen St. area saying they heard multiple gun shots. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Witnesses say the suspect ran away down Jadwin Avenue towards Chief Joseph Middle School before getting into a dark colored car. Police are still investigating the situation.
5-4-19 ORIGINAL STORY:
RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police responded to several calls from people in the Jadwin Ave. Van Giesen St. area saying they heard multiple gun shots. Once police arrived they discovered a 30-year-old man who had been shot.
Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Witnesses say the suspect ran away down Jadwin Avenue towards Chief Joseph Middle School before getting into a dark colored car.
Police closed off the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue overnight to investigate, it has since reopened. The man who was shot has been taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating the situation.