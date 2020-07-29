Update, July 29, 7:30 p.m.
According to Spokane Police, a woman was being held by a man in their home on North Pittsburgh and East Desmet in Northeast Spokane, but now the woman is out.
Officers have been negotiating with the man inside for more than four hours, and were finally able to get the woman safely out. They are now checking her for any injuries. Police say the man is still refusing to come out, but they are in contact with him and have actually seen him inside the home. Police are still asking everyone to avoid the area of Pittsburgh and Desmet, as this is a very active situation.
Previous Coverage:
A domestic violent situation at Desmet and Pittsburgh became a SWAT standoff this afternoon.
According to Spokane Police, an officer responded to the area just after 3:00 p.m. after witnesses called about a man and woman who were reportedly arguing, believing there was an assault between the two.
The officer attempted to detain the man to figure out what happened. According to police, the man ran away from the officer and after a short foot chase, assaulted the officer. After, the man ran inside the home. The woman, now believed to be a victim of domestic violence, was also believed to be inside.
The man and woman have not been responsive to law enforcement. To ensure the safety of the people involved and the surrounding neighbors, Spokane Police have called for additional resources, including negotiation teams, SWAT and medics.
Law enforcement is trying to get in contact with the man and woman inside the home, hoping to get everybody involved to come out peacefully, without anybody getting hurt.
One witness told KHQ that it was not the first time they've seen police called to the area for domestic violence-related calls.
Police say neighbors should stay inside and people in general should avoid the area.
