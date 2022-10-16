SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) has released additional details regarding the shooting on Sunday morning between officers and a suspect at the intersection of 1st and Cedar.
According to SPD, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the SPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into narcotics distribution led up to the incident.
After learning the suspect was in a vehicle near 1st and Cedar, an effort was made to apprehend them, with members of SWAT and officers from the Violent Crimes Task Force called in to assist.
SPD states multiple police vehicles moved to block the suspect in to prevent an attempt to flee, at which point they say the suspect exited their vehicle and began shooting at officers. Multiple officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.
Officers on scene began rendering aid to the suspect, who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries requiring surgery. One officer received a grazing wound to the head from gunfire, and he was treated at a nearby hospital and released.
SPD says the investigation remains active and the information is preliminary. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per officer involved shooting protocol. Their identities will be released at a later time.
Further investigation into the incident will be carried out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) team, comprised of multiple agencies. Spokane County Sheriff's Office will manage this case, and SPD will not be involved.
