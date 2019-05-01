SPOKANE, Wash. - Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers helped detectives identify a suspect who stole nearly $6,000 of Apple electronics.
On March 23, loss prevention employees at the Spokane Valley Fred Meyer had reported the theft of six Apple iPads and two Apple iPods. Surveillance video captured the suspect, who was later identified as 47-year-old Christopher Doolen.
Once Doolen was identified, probable cause to charge him with theft, trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property.
On April 21, investigators learned Doolen was arrested on outstanding warrants by the Spokane Police Department and booked into Spokane County Jail. The additional three charges were later added on.
The Spokane Valley Police Department thanked the community for assisting detectives during the investigation.