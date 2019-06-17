UPDATE:
Police say the item that was reported was not explosive. The scene is now clear and roads are back open.
Previous Coverage:
Coeur d'Alene - Coeur d'Alene Police say a suspicious device has been found across the street from the Kootenai County Courthouse, near the Public Defenders building on Government Way.
The Bomb Squad from Spokane County is on the way to the scene.
Government Way is currently closed while crews work to secure the area.
According to a Facebook post by Kootenai County Government, the entrance to the parking lot by DMV is closed.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.