SPOKANE, Wash. - A teenager was arrested for carrying a BB gun on the campus of Shaw Middle School on Thursday, according to police.
According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to calls that someone may have had a gun on the school's campus at around 4:30 p.m.
School officials learned that an unknown boy was outside the school with a gun in his waistline. While school was dismissed, after-school activities were still taking place, forcing the school into a lockdown.
When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy matching the description of the suspect. They discovered he was carrying a BB gun.
The teen was arrested for possessing a dangerous weapon on school facilities and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility.