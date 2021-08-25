Police track down, arrest man after non-fatal stabbing at Bigfoot Tavern

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies were able to track and arrest a man who stabbed a person with a pocketknife in a barfight at Bigfoot Tavern.
SCSO says deputies responded to the Bigfoot Tavern located at 9115 N. Division at around 1:30am for reports of a fight/stabbing.
Witnesses and the victim at the scene told deputies that the incident started when the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Marc J Holzer, and another man got into a fight outside the tavern.
Witnesses told deputies that the victim tried to intervene and break up the fight, but Holzer pulled out a folding pocketknife and raised it above his head. The victim put his hand up to try and block Holzer's assault and received a deep cut in the palm of his hand. He was treated at the scene for his injury.
The bouncer of the tavern then heard the commotion and ran outside to break up the fight. Deputies were told that the Holzer and a woman had left the scene before police arrived.
Deputies established a perimeter around the tavern and began trying to track Holzer using a K9 unit, and also learned that Holzer may have returned to his home, located in the 6000 block of N. Buffalo Street. Deputies established a perimeter around the house while they worked to obtain a search warrant.
Around 3:30am, a Deputy on the perimeter near the home observed a man matching Holzer's appearance walking with a woman on W. Central Ave. When they reached W. Central and N. Buffalo, the Deputy identified the man as Holzer, and he was arrested without incident.
Holzer agreed to answer questions and admitted to being at the Bigfoot Tavern earlier, where he says several people confronted him. Holzer says he pulled out a knife, a scuffle ensued, and one of the subjects was injured before Holzer fled on foot.
Deputies located the knife that was believed to have been used by Holzer in a driveway several hundred yards away from the tavern.
Holzer was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 2nd Degree.