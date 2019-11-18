FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they’re trying to prevent any more violence, including possible retribution, after a shooting at a backyard party killed four men and wounded six others.
Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall said Monday that a family of Hmong people were having a party when the house was targeted Sunday.
The CEO of the Fresno Center, Pao Yang, said two of the dead were well-known Hmong entertainers.
Hall says police have seen a spike in Asian gang violence and are worried about a possible escalation leading up to Hmong new year starting next month.
He says there’s no evidence that anyone at the house was tied to gangs but says the department is establishing a gang task force to investigate.
Authorities say they’re investigating if there’s a connection between the shooting and a disturbance that some of the men at the party were involved in last week.
Fresno has a large community of people of the Hmong ethnic group from Southeast Asia.
