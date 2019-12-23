LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say a Seattle man was attacked at a park by six juveniles, who took his wallet and were later tracked down by authorities, and two arrests were eventually made.
LPD and medics were dispatched to Locomotive Park for a physical citizen dispute Saturday evening, locating 29-year-old Bryan Hites of Seattle.
Hites was bleeding from a head wound and an investigation revealed that Hites had been attacked by a group of six juveniles, with them taking his wallet containing identification and several credit cards.
Hites was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A friend of Hites helped officers track the usage of Hites' credit cards to McDonald's on 21st St. and then to the Albertson's on 21st St.
Upon arrival at Albertson's, officers located the six juveniles with a cart full of items purchased with one of Hites' stolen cards. They still had Hites' wallet containing ID and credit cards in their possession.
LPD arrested what they say were the two primary principals of the crime, a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy from Lewiston. Both were lodged at the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with robbery and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, both felonies.
The remaining four juveniles were identified and later released to parents, but LPD says additional charges may be forthcoming.
Hites' condition is currently unknown at this time.
