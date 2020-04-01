COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police along with U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive and rescued a missing child in downtown Coeur d'Alene Tuesday, March 31.
Ronald Whitted, 47, of Forth Worth, Texas, was arrested on charges of interference with child custody court order. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on or around March 17, Whitted allegedly fled the state with his 6-year-old son and was believed to have tried to flee the country.
Authorities believed the child was in danger and Texas authorities requested the assistance of US Marshals to help find Whitted and his son. Members of the task force that was created quickly learned that he had possible traveld to Idaho.
After being on the run for almost two weeks, authorities tracked Whitted and his son to an apartment in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Whitted was arrested and the missing boy was safely recovered Tuesday evening.
U.S. Marshal for the District of Idaho Brent Bunn expressed his appreciation to all the investigators who worked on the case.
"The diligence of the Community Action Team significantly contributed to the best outcome in this case," Bunn said. "Task Force Officers and Deputy U.S. Marshals demonstrated great investigative ability and patience in developing an arrest plan to ensure the safety of the child. That was our priority."
