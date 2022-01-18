SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday evening on Jan. 22, Spokane Police spotted a stolen vehicle on the north side of Spokane and attempted to pursue it.
Very shortly after, an unrelated burglary/stabbing incident was reported nearby necessitated the diversion of resources to that case, and the pursuit was halted. However, the chase resumed once units became available.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the car was again located near Providence Ave. with no driver present. Police established a perimeter around the area and deployed K9 Units to search for the car thief, but there have been no updates as to whether the suspect was found or not at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.