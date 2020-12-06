A car drove through a guard rail in Wisconsin after the driver was apparently checking their texts on the road. The guard rail impaled the car, going through the length of the vehicle, however authorities report the driver survived and only sustained minor injuries.
In a tweet, Menomonee Falls Police Department posted the pictures of the accident, warning drivers to be careful and to not drive distracted.
This is a consequence of checking a cell phone while driving. Fortunately, the operator sustained only minor injury. Nevertheless, distracted driving can end lives. Please focus on the road and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/CZlxcIdV4L— Menomonee Falls Police Department (@ProtectTheFalls) December 4, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.