SPOKANE, Wash. - New year, new scam. Law enforcement agencies across the country are telling consumers to watch how they fill out their checks, because abbreviating 2020 could leave you open to fraud.
This year's abbreviation is easily changeable and that could be used against you be scammers looking to make a quick buck.
How you ask? Law enforcement agencies are concerned that scammers could take your document or check dated "1/2/20" and easily change it to "1/2/2017" or any other date.
Writing out the full date helps protect you and prevent legal issues with your paperwork or checks.
