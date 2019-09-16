Law enforcement around the country is warning the public of a scam going around involving the VENMO app.
The scam involves receiving a text message telling you that your Venmo account is about to be charged, and if you want to cancel the withdrawal, you need to log on and decline it.
The message allows you to log on with any phone number and password as one Sheriff's Office employee entered the wrong password, but still was able to continue on. It then asks you to verify who you are by entering the bankcard number and other personal/financial information.
The scam uses the same colors and fonts as the Venmo app.
Police suggest not using the pages provided by the text to enter into your account and to go to your Venmo app or use the internet site instead.
Police say if you did enter the information on the scam page, contact your bank or credit card lender.