Law enforcement agencies around the country are reminding parents about some apps accessible by children that could be potentially dangerous.
Various police departments and sheriff's office have been sharing graphics detailing each app to look out for and the potential risks:
• 'MeetMe,' a dating social media app that allows users to connect with people based on geographic proximity.
• 'Grindr,' a dating app geared towards gay, bi and transgender people. The app gives users options to chat, share photos and meet up based on a smart phone's GPS location.
• 'Skout' is a location-based dating app and website while users under 17-year-old are unable to share private photos, kids can easily create an account using a different age.
• 'WhatsApp,' is a popular messaging app that allows users to send texts, photos, make calls and video chats worldwide. WhatsApp uses an internet connection on smart phones and computers.
• 'TikTok,' is a new mobile device app popular with kids used for creating and sharing short videos with very limited privacy controls. Users are vulnerable to bullying and explicit content.
• 'Badoo,' is a dating and social networking app where users can chat, share photos and videos based on location. The app is intended for adults only, but teens are known to create profiles.
• 'Bumble,' is similar to the popular dating app, Tinder, however, it requires women to make the first contact. Kids have been known to use Bumble to create fake accounts and falsify their age.
• 'Snapchat,' is one of the most popular apps of 2018. While the app promises users can send a photo or video and it will disappear, recent features allow users to view content for up to 24 hours. Snapchat also allows users to see your location.
• 'Kik,' allows anyone to contact and direct message your child, sometimes anonymously. Kids sometimes use Kik to bypass traditional text messaging features. Kik gives users unlimited access to anyone, anywhere, anytime.
• 'Live.me,' is a live-streaming video app uses geolocation to share videos so users can find out a broadcaster’s exact location. Users can earn coins within the app and use them as a way to pay minors for photos.
• 'Holla,' is a self-proclaimed “addicting” video chat app that allows users to meet people all over the world in just seconds. Reviewers say they have been confronted with racial slurs, explicit content, and more.
• 'Whisper,' Whisper is an anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets with strangers. It also reveals a user’s location so people can meet up.
• 'Ask.fm,' has become known for cyberbullying. The app encourages users to allow people to anonymously ask them questions.
• Calculator%: Calculator% is one of several secret apps used to hide photos, videos, files, and browser history.
• 'Hot or Not,' Hot or Not encourages users to rate other users’ profiles, with the focus on physical appearance. It also allows users to check out people in their area and chat with strangers. The sheriff says the goal of this app is to “hook up.”