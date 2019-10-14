Law enforcement around the country are reminding parents to pay close attention to kids' Halloween candy after a discovery of candy containing THC during a search warrant.
The Johnstown Police Department in Pennsylvania discovered a bag of Nerds Rope edibles containing 400 mg of THC during a search warrant in Stoney Creek Twp.
"During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats," Johnstown PD said in a post. "Drug laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy."
