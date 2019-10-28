"Would you consider downtown Spokane safe? If you're gonna look at it from a numbers standpoint. How many people are going on in small areas, for the most part, is safe. However bad things sometimes happen," said Sgt. Terry Preuninger of the Spokane police department
Late Saturday night, officers got a call of a shooting outside of a bar here near division and main.
Officers who were already nearby responded and found a man being held down on the ground with a gun next to him.
No one was injured and that man was safely taken into custody.
Then just a few minutes later, officers a couple of blocks away responded to another shooting.
Two women showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police were able to find and stop the car involved, arresting destiny and Emmanuel Tensley on assault charges in the shooting.
"Apparently there was some kind of altercation and a gal fired rounds at either a person in a crowd or fired randomly into the crowd," Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.
In each shooting, SPD was close by and that's not by chance.
Every Friday and Saturday night extra officers are placed in the downtown bar districts as a deterrent and also in case of dangerous situations just like this.
Spokane police have been performing these emphasis patrols for a few years now and tell me they've been extremely effective but people still need to be aware of their surroundings and positions they may find themselves in.
"If you see an altercation starting, going the other direction. You don't know when someone is going to pull out a weapon," Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.
