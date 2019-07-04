A woman who was filmed licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back in a Texas grocery store freezer could be facing up to 20 years in prison, according to police.
The viral footage posted on Twitter shows the woman open a container of Blue Bell ice cream, running her tongue across it, closing the lid and laughing as she places it back on the freezer shelf.
Investigation led to determining the freezer was at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. Lufkin Police then obtained surveillance footage during an investigation.
Police told NBC News Wednesday they believe they have identified the suspect, but are waiting to verify her identity prior to issuing an arrest warrant. Police also want to speak with the man believed to have filmed the incident while encouraging her to lick the ice cream and put it back.
NBC News learned from LPD that the woman could face a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product, a charge that comes with a 2-20 year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines, according to Texas state penal code.
When the viral video circulated, Blue Bell was able to identify the location where the tampering took place, inspect the freezer and remove the half gallon of ice cream that appeared to be tampered with. Out of caution, they removed all half gallons of the flavor "Tin Roof" seen in the video.
"The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers," Blue Bell said in a statement. "Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information."
The video has stirred up some curiosity across the internet on why the ice cream doesn't have any plastic sealing. Today learned that some ice cream companies use plastic sealing, but many don't.
"During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid, creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable," Blue Bell stated online.
