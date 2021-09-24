SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Friday after the woman that was giving him a ride pulled over and attempted to rob him and his compainion, according to police.
The victim told detectives that he and a female were riding in 29-year-old Katey Kaczar's van on Highway 2 when she pulled off and demanded they hand over their valuables.
Kaczar then allegedly shot the victim before fleeing, leaving him wounded on the road.
After a brief search, an Airway Heights police officer found the van on Hayford Road.
Kaczar was detained and later booked into Spokane County Jail on assaults and robbery charges.
The victim's gunshot wound was not life threatening.