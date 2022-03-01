SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for vehicular homicide after a vehicle-person collision on East Sprague Avenue on Tuesday.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) says dispatch got a call from a witness who said a person was hit by a vehicle going westbound on East Sprague Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts by officers, an adult man died at the scene.
SPD says officers determined the driver, Jaguar Pierre, showed signs of being under the influence. Pierre was arrested for vehicular homicide due to her being under the influence and because a death resulted from the crash.