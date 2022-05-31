Washington State Department of Natural Resources is bidding adieu to Volcano Preparedness Month, capping it off with peak meme humor on Twitter.
Last day of Volcano Preparedness Month, let's go big. pic.twitter.com/UtKeFIIsAZ— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) May 31, 2022
Are you a Mount Rainier? Or maybe more of a Glacier Peak? We're feeling a bit Beacon Rock these days.
Take a look at the Twitter thread and then come back and let us know what YOUR volcano vibe is!
Which volcano suits you best?
Take a scroll through Washington State DNR's twitter thread and let us know: which one are you?
It's important to keep in mind, no matter which you choose, all five of Washington's stratovolcanoes are still active, which is why you should make sure you're prepared!
All except Mount Adams have erupted in the last 250 years. On top of that, they do not erupt at regular intervals.
DNR summarized the bleak reality of the last major eruption, Mount St. Helens, stating, "The eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980 killed 57 people, destroyed 27 bridges and almost 200 homes, and caused disruption for thousands of people."
While most of the danger exists in areas surrounding the volcanoes, the damage can extend far beyond the immediate area. For more readiness resources, visit the Ready.gov page and USGS Aware and Prepare page!