A recent poll found that most drivers in the Northwest believe they can navigate through a roundabout the right way, but think other drivers aren't as skilled in doing so.
The poll by PEMCO Insurance Northwest found that 76 percent of drivers claimed they either rarely or never go through roundabouts incorrectly.
Sixty-Four percent of drivers said they routinely see other drivers navigating incorrectly through a roundabout; either by improperly yielding, taking a shortcut or going through the wrong way. On top of that, 31 percent of respondents believed other drivers lack confidence in their ability to navigate through roundabouts.
Roundabouts have been becoming an increasingly-popular option across the country. The Washington Department of Transportation says the roundabouts have led to a 90-percent reduction in fatalities compared to other intersections.
“Intersections of all kinds can be tricky, especially here in the Northwest where some drivers have a reputation for being too polite when yielding the right-of-way. And for drivers who aren’t completely accustomed to them, roundabouts can be downright dizzying,” said PEMCO Spokesperson Derek Wing. “Interestingly, despite the high-level confidence, our data also indicate that drivers may not be as skilled as they think at navigating roundabouts.”
The poll also states that not all drivers are fond of roundabouts, while 58 percent of drivers favored ditching traditional intersections for roundabouts, but a third of the respondents opposed them.
The WDOT offers these tips to navigate through these intersections safely:
• Yield to drivers in the roundabout
• Stay in your lane; do not change lanes
• Do not stop in the roundabout
• Avoid driving next to oversize vehicles