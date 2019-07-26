Aaren might have won the initial battle, but Hermiston Police won the war, of Marco Polo.
Hermiston PD attempted to serve an arrest warrant last week on Aaren Antheny Rivera Barrera, who fled and hid from officers.
The department was later tipped by a post he made on a local Facebook group taunting them.
The message referenced an officer and his "lil goons" and "army" and that it was time to "play Marco Polo," with some apparent profanities censored.
"It would appear Mr. Rivera Berrera was wanting some attention," HPD said in a post. "It seems to have worked pretty well as he did gain our attention."
The post doesn't refrain from savagery, showing him in custody along with a screen-grab of his Facebook taunt.
"Enjoy your stay and the accommodations with our good friends and fellow goons at the Umatilla County Jail," HPD added.
On top of that, they took a couple more stabs with some hashtags: #POLO #LILGOONS #LOTSOFBADWORDSWEWONTREPEAT