SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to go back in history, all the way to 79 A.D. The MAC in Spokane has a brand new exhibit that's never been to the Inland Northwest before - Pompeii: The Immortal City.
2,000 years ago, Mt. Vesuvius had a volcanic eruption, burying Pompeii and Herculaneum. Archaeologists were able to go back and preserve hundreds of artifacts and history that you can now see for yourself.
The exhibit takes nearly 20 people to set up,and you start in a 360 experience room seeing what the volcanic eruption looked like. You'll hear the roar of Mt. Vesuvius, and feel the earth move watching beneath you, while seeing the eruption from every angle of the screen.
The MAC is extending their Friday hours until 8 pm, Tuesday through Thursday: 10 am - 5 pm, and Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 5 pm.
Here's where you can get tickets: https://www.northwestmuseum.org/visit/plan-a-visit-hours-and-admissions
