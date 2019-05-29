The owner of a Ponderay day care, which shut down three months ago, plead guilty in court Wednesday, May 29, according to court records.
Dennis McLeish is facing criminal charges for the injuries sustained by an unattended infant at the hands of other children.
His court date was set for Friday, May 31, but according to online court records, McLeish plead guilty to Injury of a Child.
Ponderay Police Officers and detectives completed their investigation, revealing that five children; the six-month-old infant, two twins under two years old, and two toddlers were left alone in the same room at Little Fit Day Care for around 30 minutes.
Police say the children were unattended by owner Dennis McLeish, the only staff member present at the time of the incident.