USK, Wash. -Ponderay Industries announced this week that it is moving forward with plans to restart its papermill in Usk and has announced it is in advanced negotiations with key industry partners.
The mill has been out of operation since it declared bankruptcy in 2020, but the papermill has been meticulously maintained and preserved by a team of former mill employees.
Irvine, California-based Allrise Capital, the parent company of Ponderay Industries, purchased the papermill at a bankruptcy auction in 2021. The site is also home to a Merkle Standard digital asset mining data center that shares the industrial campus with Ponderay Industries.
Ponderay Industries has begun coordinating with the Pend Oreille Public Utility District 1(POPUD) to request an additional 70MW of power be supplied to the onsite substation. An additional electrical grid load study by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) will be needed to determine the timeline and cost of supplying this power, necessary for restarting mill operations.
“A lot of hard work and diligent business planning has gotten us to this point in the process. We can essentially begin mill operations as soon as additional power can be made available to the site," said Ponderay Industries CEO Todd Behrend. "Time is of the essence to restart the operation while the market is strong for Newsprint paper. If we can quickly obtain the needed additional power, the goal would be a full restart of employment and operations in the fourth quarter of 2022. We look forward to cooperatively working with the POPUD and BPA to complete this load study as soon as possible.”
Ponderay Industries expects to return to a similar staffing level of about 150 employees to support mill operations.
“Restarting papermill operations with Ponderay Industries while operating the Merkle Standard Data Center on this site represents the best possible outcome for Pend Oreille County and the entire region," said Behrend. We believe the return of the skilled trades and papermaking process will integrate well with the data center operation and technology jobs, directly supporting many critical aspects of the regional economy. This includes the local forest products industry and the Pend Oreille Valley Railroad, operated by the Port of Pend Oreille.”