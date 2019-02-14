Pooch In A Pinch: Dog Rescued From Dryer Vent

First responders in Alabama rescued a dog that found himself in a tight spot Wednesday.
The Albertville Fire Department responded to a call about a dog with its head stuck in a dryer vent hole on the side of a home.
Firefighters used a tool to breach doors and chip away at the brick around the dog's head.
Eventually, the hole became bigger, and the dog was able to get out safely.
Officials believe he got stuck when he saw another dog through the hole, and tried to run after it.
