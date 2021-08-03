Riverfront Park

Courtesy of Spokane Riverfront Park

UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 9:30 A.M.

Morning and evening swim lessons have been canceled for Spokane County due to the air quality. At the end of the swim session, pro-rated refunds will be given by Spokane County staff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Due to poor air quality in the region, Spokane Parks and Recreation aquatic centers will be closed for Tuesday morning activities.

On top of the aquatic centers, the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide, Pedal Kart rentals and the Sky Ribbon Cafe will be closed Tuesday.

Tags