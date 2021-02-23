SPOKANE - Drivers beware!
Blake Jensen is in the KHQ Weather Center and is tracking some convective showers that are popping up this afternoon around the region.
He said those showers bring the possibility brief heavy downpours of rain, snow, hail and/or graupel will be possible within these cells between now and sunset.
Showers like this can be very dangerous because it can lead to RAPID changes in road conditions and visibility, so please drive with some extra caution this afternoon!
An example of what quick these heavy down pour can do is the 70 car pile-up on I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill in November of 2019.
So, be careful out there and leave plenty of following distance.
