Instability behind this mornings system could be just enough to trigger another round of spotty afternoon thunderstorms. The highest threat looks to be over the northern mountains of Washington, as well as the Blue Mountains and Camas Prairie. If you've got outdoor activities this afternoon, make sure if thunder roars, you head in doors.
Beautiful weather is expected just in time for Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures climbing back into the 60s through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine!