Popeyes chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume

Courtesy Yandy.com

A new Halloween costume has hit the market. 

Women apparel retailer, Yandy.com, took a little inspiration from the (in)famous "Chicken Wars" that occurred between Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A. 

The "Yandy Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume" is now available as a high-cut, strapless velour bodysuit featuring a ruffled bodice with a fuzzy textured chicken patty interior and a white SOLD OUT stamp. 

The product description reads, "winner winner, chicken dinner. Be the Hottest Southern chick in town." 

Popeyes released their chicken sandwich in August costing $4 which ran out in less than a month, but the costume is a bit pricey at $79.95.

