Popeyes chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume

A new Halloween costume has hit the market.
Women apparel retailer, Yandy.com, took a little inspiration from the (in)famous "Chicken Wars" that occurred between Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A.
The "Yandy Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume" is now available as a high-cut, strapless velour bodysuit featuring a ruffled bodice with a fuzzy textured chicken patty interior and a white SOLD OUT stamp.
The product description reads, "winner winner, chicken dinner. Be the Hottest Southern chick in town."
Popeyes released their chicken sandwich in August costing $4 which ran out in less than a month, but the costume is a bit pricey at $79.95.
There's a clear winner. But get it before it's gone. #chickensandwichwar #Spicy #sexyfood #halloween The Sold Out Chicken Sandwich is back! https://t.co/ereoOP77Gj pic.twitter.com/ErF6BxnJ9E— Yandy.com (@Yandy) October 17, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.